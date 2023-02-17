(WJW) – It’s been six months since the death of Olivia Newton-John. The actress and singer passed away at the age of 73 in August 2022.
In an interview on the Today show, Newton-John’s daughter and husband talked about their grief.
“The last words she could say to me was, ‘My sunshine,’ ” shared Chloe Lattanzi.
“And right before she lost her ability to speak, she was making jokes.”
“I love my mom more than anything,” continued the 37-year-old. “She’s my mama, you know? She’s not Olivia Newton-John to me, but I’m so glad that she was Olivia Newton-John for so many people.”
Lattanzi said fans’ love and support has helped her deal with her grief.
“It actually has been a life raft,’ Lattanzi said. “It has felt like a big hug from the universe. And I’m very grateful for all of the people who reached out to us and extended their heart and their connection.”
Easterling added, “Every day, I miss Olivia terribly. And yet every day I’m really super grateful that I had 15 wonderful years with this extraordinary human being.”
Olivia Newton-John had been open about her fight with breast cancer for decades.