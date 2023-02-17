(WJW) – It’s been six months since the death of Olivia Newton-John. The actress and singer passed away at the age of 73 in August 2022.

In an interview on the Today show, Newton-John’s daughter and husband talked about their grief.

“The last words she could say to me was, ‘My sunshine,’ ” shared Chloe Lattanzi.

TORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 09: Chloe Lattanzi (L) and singer/actress Olivia Newton-John attend the “Score: A Hockey Musical” premiere during the 35th Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thompson Hall on September 9, 2010 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

“And right before she lost her ability to speak, she was making jokes.”

“I love my mom more than anything,” continued the 37-year-old. “She’s my mama, you know? She’s not Olivia Newton-John to me, but I’m so glad that she was Olivia Newton-John for so many people.”

Lattanzi said fans’ love and support has helped her deal with her grief.

“It actually has been a life raft,’ Lattanzi said. “It has felt like a big hug from the universe. And I’m very grateful for all of the people who reached out to us and extended their heart and their connection.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 29: Olivia Newton-John (R) and John Easterling attend the VIP reception for upcoming “Property of Olivia Newton-John Auction Event at Julien’s Auctions on October 29, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Olivia’s husband John Easterling says he misses her every day.

Easterling added, “Every day, I miss Olivia terribly. And yet every day I’m really super grateful that I had 15 wonderful years with this extraordinary human being.”

Olivia Newton-John had been open about her fight with breast cancer for decades.