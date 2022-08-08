(WJW) — Singer and actor Olivia Newton-John died Monday morning, her husband John Easterling confirmed in a Facebook post. She was 73 years old.



The Grammy award-winning star was reportedly surrounded by those she loved most at her California home when she died. The family asked that fans respect their privacy during this trying time.

She had been open about her fight against breast cancer for years.

Read the full statement below:

Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time. Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund (ONJFoundationFund.org). Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall.- via John Easterling, husband, Olivia Newton-John

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE — Pictured: Olivia Newton-John — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Olivia Newton-John, left and Christie Brinkley display Save Our Coast T-shirts as they join fellow Malibu residents in opposition at a public hearing by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on the construction of sewers in the coastal community, Oct. 22, 1987. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton John performs during the Vina del Mar International Song Festival at the Quinta Vergara in Vina del Mar, Chile. Britain’s Cabinet Office published Friday Dec. 27, 2019, the list of the people receiving honors for merit, service or bravery. “Grease” star Newton-John was made a dame — the female equivalent of a knight — for her singing and acting and also for her charitable work supporting cancer research. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix, File)

Olivia Newton-John chats with producer Dick Ebersol during a break in New York for “Saturday Night Live,” May 21, 1982. Ms. Newton-John, in addition to being the host, will be musical guest for the weekly madcap show. (AP Photo/Ron Frehm)

Unspecified – 1976: Olivia Newton-John promotional photo for the ABC tv special ‘A Special Olivia Newton-John’. (Photo by Charles W Bush /American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images)

Known as Sandy to a whole generation of “Grease” fans, Newton-John was born in Britain but raised in Australia. She had five No. 1 hits over her storied music career including “Physical.”