Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts one of the ‘longest and coldest’ winters for season ahead

(WJW) — The Old Farmer’s Almanac has released its extended forecast for the 2021-2022 winter season, and for those among us who are cold-adverse, the outlook looks grim.

“This coming winter could well be one of the longest and coldest that we’ve seen in years,” said publication editor Janice Stillman in a statement.

While most of us could safely predict snow and cold for most winters in the Cleveland area, this year, the publication is predicting a “season of shivers” across the United States.

According to the forecast, the Lower Lakes area is set to see a colder and drier winter than usual, with the cold landing mid-to-late November through mid-February. Snowfall is expected to be near normal, but those a bit south of the Great Lakes could see pockets of heavy snowfall.

The Ohio Valley can also expect less precipitation but more snowfall than usual this season, the Old Farmer’s Almanac said.

Predictions for the annual publication are made by looking at prior and current solar patterns, as well as looking at previous weather conditions.

Expect to see an extended seasonal forecast from the team at FOX 8’s weather center in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, remember that summer doesn’t end until Sept. 22, no matter what some say about Labor Day weekend marking the end of the season.

Find the full edition of the Old Farmer’s Almanac (not to be confused with the Farmers’ Almanac) right here.