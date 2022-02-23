Old El Paso, LeBron James Family Foundation bringing taco restaurant to Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Old El Paso and the LeBron James Family Foundation are teaming up to open a fast casual dining restaurant in Akron.

It will be the first restaurant featuring Old El Paso dishes.

The Taco Shop by Old El Paso is coming to House Three Thirty, the LeBron James Family Foundation’s multi-use facility offering resources for I PROMISE families and the Akron community as a whole.

They plan to hire students and adults from the foundation’s I PROMISE program.

“We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with LJFF and the House Three Thirty community, because we know that meaningful connections are created while enjoying good food together,” said Maria Jaramillo, General Mills Business Unit Director for Old El Paso. “Our hope is that the opening of the first-ever Taco Shop by Old El Paso restaurant will foster a new Taco Tuesday tradition among I PROMISE families and become something that they can look forward to with family and friends.”

The restaurant formally opens to the public next year, but some I PROMISE families got a sneak peak as they celebrated “Taco 2.22.22uesday.”

Courtesy of the LeBron James Family Foundation

“Opening our own restaurant is a whole new territory for my Foundation that I’m really excited about,” said James. “What started as a weekly taco night for families living in our I PROMISE Village has grown into so much more with The Taco Shop by Old El Paso. It’s incredible to now have a space where families can come together and share a meal while students and families also have the opportunity to gain important job training. We can’t wait for these doors to open to the community.”

The foundation and Old El Paso have a long-running partnership to encourage families to come together for taco night.