Old Brooklyn’s Honey Hut Ice Cream being honored with sweet street renaming

CLEVELAND (WJW) — An Old Brooklyn staple is being recognized for delighting ice cream eaters for decades.

Today, the road that the original Honey Hut Ice Cream stand, well, stands on, is getting renamed from Lane Street to Honey Hut Lane.

The event, presented by Cleveland Councilman Kevin Kelley at noon, includes the unveiling of the new (entirely honorary) street name and plenty of ice cream. It is open to the public.

Crafting homemade ice cream since 1974, Honey Hut also has locations in Brunswick, Brecksville, Parma and Solon. Each location has its own purchasing options (carry-out, delivery, pickup, drive-thru), so be sure to consult their website for details.

