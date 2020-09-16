Oklahoma lawmaker wants attacks on law enforcement to be considered a hate crime

*Watch the report above on the ambush of two deputies in Los angeles.*

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK. (WJW) — A lawmaker in Oklahoma wants targeted threats and attacks made on law enforcement to be classified as a hate crime.

According to Senator Casey Murdock (R), first responders, national guardsmen and military members would also be included in the proposal.

“After the events this weekend in California – and the terrible attack on our police officers in Tulsa earlier this summer – it’s more important than ever to protect our law enforcement officers and the individuals putting their lives on the line to protect our safety,” Murdock said. “With the hatred and unrest in this country, we must classify these careers as a protected class. Attacks against our peace officers are absolutely a hate crime because they are targeted based on their profession.”

Under current state statute, malicious crimes with specific intent to incite or produce imminent violence directed against a person based on race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin or disability are prohibited.

Sen. Murdock plans to file the bill this fall ahead of the 2021 legislative session.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: