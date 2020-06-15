Oklahoma dad arrested after toddlers found dead in locked car for 5 hours

TULSA, Oklahoma (WJW)- An Oklahoma man is charged with second-degree murder after police say two of his children died in his truck over the weekend.



Authorities say Dustin Dennis told them he took his 4-year-old daughter and 3-year-

old son to a convenience store around noon Saturday. When he got back, he went into the house and fell asleep for five hours.



After waking up, he found his two kids locked inside the vehicle and the temperatures outside were in the 90s.



Police say he brought them inside and called paramedics, but the children were already dead.



Dennis is charged with second-degree murder. He told police he thought he brought the kids inside after they came back from the store.



Dustin Dennis is being held on a million-dollar bond.

