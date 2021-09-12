OHSP investigating single-car fatal crash in Lorain County

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Saturday.

Around 6:30 a.m., troopers were called to U.S. Route 20 near mile post 6 for a single-car crash.

According to a release, officers say a 30-year-old Avon Lake woman, driving a 2006 Honda Civic and headed eastbound, went left of center continuing to travel off the road, and after hitting a ditch, overturned multiple times.

She was life flighted to the hospital. There is no word on her injuries.

Her passenger, 62-year-old Rose Hamilton of Elyria, was pronounced dead.

Both of them had their seat belts on. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash.

This is the third fatal crash the Elyria Post has investigated for the month of September 2021.