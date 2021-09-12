OHSP investigating single-car fatal crash in Lorain County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WDTN Photo)

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Saturday.

Around 6:30 a.m., troopers were called to U.S. Route 20 near mile post 6 for a single-car crash.

According to a release, officers say a 30-year-old Avon Lake woman, driving a 2006 Honda Civic and headed eastbound, went left of center continuing to travel off the road, and after hitting a ditch, overturned multiple times.

She was life flighted to the hospital. There is no word on her injuries.

Her passenger, 62-year-old Rose Hamilton of Elyria, was pronounced dead.

Both of them had their seat belts on. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash.

This is the third fatal crash the Elyria Post has investigated for the month of September 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral