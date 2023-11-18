(WJW) – The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the pairings and locations and sites for the football state semifinal games.

Here are the matchups and locations:

Division I

Springfield (9-5) vs. Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (10-4) at Piqua Alexander Stadium

No. 6 Hilliard Bradley (13-1) vs. No. 1 Lakewood St. Edward (12-1) at Mansfield Arlin Field

Division I State Championship: Friday, December 1, 7:30 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Division II

No. 4 Cincinnati Anderson (13-1) vs. No. 1 Massillon Washington (14-0) at Historic Crew Stadium

No. 2 Avon (14-0) vs. No. 3 Akron Archbishop Hoban (12-1) at Parma Byers Field at Robert Boulton Stadium

Division II State Championship: Thursday, November 30, 7 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Division III

No. 1 Toledo Central Catholic (14-0) vs. Chardon (11-3) at Elyria Mercy Field at Ely Stadium

Celina (12-2) vs. No. 4 Columbus Bishop Watterson (13-1) at Xenia Doug Adams Stadium

Division III State Championship: Friday, December 1, 3 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Division IV

No. 5 Cleveland Glenville (11-2) vs. No. 4 Canton South (14-0) at Euclid Community Stadium

No. 2 Steubenville (13-1) vs. Kettering Archbishop Alter (11-3) at Westerville Central High School

Division IV State Championship: Saturday, December 2, 7:30 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Division V

No. 1 Perry (14-0) vs. No. 7 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (12-1) at Shelby WAC Stadium

No. 6 Germantown Valley View (13-1) vs. No. 2 Liberty Center (14-0) Sidney Memorial Stadium

Division V State Championship: Saturday, December 2, 3 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Division VI

No. 2 Sugarcreek Garaway (14-0) vs. No. 1 Kirtland (13-1) at Louisville Leopard Stadium

No. 9 Columbus Grove (12-2) vs. Versailles (12-2) at Wapakoneta Mercy Health Wapak Ford Field

Division VI State Championship: Friday, December 1, 10:30 a.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Division VII

No. 10 Hamler Patrick Henry (12-2) vs. No. 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (14-0) at Lima Spartan Stadium

No. 5 Dalton (12-1) vs. Caldwell (11-3) at Zanesville Sulsberger Stadium

Division VI State Championship: Saturday, December 2, 10:30 a.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

According to OHSAA, of the 28 regional champions, 17 were No. 1 seeds in their region. There were also three No. 2 seeds that have advanced to the state semifinals.

Tickets for all playoff games are available on Mondays at www.ohsaa.org/tickets.