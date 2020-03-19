Ohio’s unemployment surges more than 100,000 in a week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The latest numbers coming out of The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services are stunning.

New numbers released Thursday show jobless claims have hit more than 111,000.

That’s up from just 3,800 last week.

The numbers align with closures that were coming from Governor Mike DeWine’s office.

Gov. DeWine ordered the closure of dine-in bars and restaurants Sunday.

The same day, nearly 12,000 people filed claims.

Monday, more than 36,000 people filed for unemployment.

The state has also expanded who is eligible for unemployment.

