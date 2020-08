COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio’s unemployment rate has fallen to 8.9% for July 2020.

That’s down from 11% in June.

According to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Families, about 62,700 people returned to work in July.

More than 503,000 are still unemployed, ODJFS reports.

The unemployment rate at this time last year in Ohio was 3.7%.

The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services says 21,663 people in the state filed initial unemployment claims last week.