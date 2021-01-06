Ohio’s U.S. Attorneys promise to prosecute Ohioans who stormed capitol

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The U.S. Attorneys from the Northern and Southern Districts of Ohio vowed to prosecute anyone from the state who caused damage to the U.S. Capitol during the riot on Wednesday.

It started as a rally in support of President Donald Trump, but end with protesters storming the capitol building, sending lawmakers running for cover. Photos and video showed a chaotic scene.

U.S. Attorneys Justin Herman and David DeVillers took to Twitter later in the day.

“I have two days left on this job. I can go with very little sleep in that remaining time. If these people, or anyone else who committed federal crimes at the Capitol today, are from Northern Ohio, you are going to be held accountable before I leave office. Coffee is brewing,” Herman said.

“Make no mistake… Federal crimes were committed today at our nation’s Capital building. Anyone who traveled from the Southern District of Ohio with the intent to commit such crimes will be prosecuted in the Southern District of Ohio,” DeVillers said.

