COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources released totals on Ohio’s deer archery season so far.

As of Sunday, November 6, ODNR reports archery hunters have checked 48,583 deer.

The total includes 21,650 bucks, 23, 163 does and 3,332 button bucks.

Here are the top 10 counties for archery harvest:

Coshocton – 1,923

Tuscarawas – 1,602

Ashtabula – 1,488

Holmes – 1,460

Trumbull – 1,400

Licking – 1,322

Knox – 1,294

Muskingum – 1,130

Guernsey – 1,015

Columbiana – 1,013

During the 2021-22 season, bow hunters checked 95,303 deer. According to ODNR, it is the largest bow harvest on record. It’s also more deer than were taken during the seven-day gun season. The 2022-23 archery season began statewide on Saturday, Sept. 24 and continues until Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.



