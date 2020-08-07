Ohio’s tax-free weekend underway; what you need to know

News

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio’s sales tax holiday is officially underway.

It started at 12 a.m. Friday and runs through Sunday, August 9 at 11:59 p.m.

Here is what qualifies:

  • Clothing items under $75
  • School supplies under $20
  • School instructional materials under $20

There is no limit on the total amount of purchase.

The qualification is determined per item.

Items that don’t qualify:

  • Protective equipment
  • Sports equipment
  • Accessories (sunglasses, cosmetics, hair notions)

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Download the FOX 8 weather app