CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio’s sales tax holiday is officially underway.
It started at 12 a.m. Friday and runs through Sunday, August 9 at 11:59 p.m.
Here is what qualifies:
- Clothing items under $75
- School supplies under $20
- School instructional materials under $20
There is no limit on the total amount of purchase.
The qualification is determined per item.
Items that don’t qualify:
- Protective equipment
- Sports equipment
- Accessories (sunglasses, cosmetics, hair notions)
Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8
- Alyssa Milano thought she was dying and tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies
- 13-year-old driving on grandmother’s lap says he tried to brake before hitting 5 people
- Ohio’s tax-free weekend underway; what you need to know
- Governor Mike DeWine receives negative results in second coronavirus test
- Dad saves daughter from 12-foot alligator in Texas