Ohio’s tax-free weekend underway; what you need to know

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio’s sales tax holiday is officially underway.

It started at 12 a.m. Friday and runs through Sunday, August 9 at 11:59 p.m.

Here is what qualifies:

Clothing items under $75

School supplies under $20

School instructional materials under $20

There is no limit on the total amount of purchase.

The qualification is determined per item.

Items that don’t qualify:

Protective equipment

Sports equipment

Accessories (sunglasses, cosmetics, hair notions)

