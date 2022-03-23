COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is scheduled to hold his first State of the State address Wednesday.

It’s the first State of the State since 2019.

The last 2 addresses were canceled due to the pandemic.

Wednesday it resumes in its traditional spot at the Ohio House Chamber of the Statehouse.

The governor faces both primary and general election competition this year.

The State of the State will be at noon.

A press release from DeWine’s office says the governor will talk about his vision for the future of Ohio and the strength of the state.

