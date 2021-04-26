Ohio’s spring wild turkey opening weekend checks nearly 4,000 birds

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio’s opening weekend for spring wild turkey hunting checked 3,875 birds over the two-day period, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife.
It’s the first time the spring season has started on a Saturday, instead of a traditional Monday.
The wild turkey hunting opened only for Ohio’s south zone Saturday. It ends May 23.
The northeast zone officially opens May 1 and closes May 30.
The top 10 counties for wild turkey harvest during the opening weekend of the 2021 south zone include:
- Columbiana (149)
- Belmont (132)
- Guernsey (129)
- Meigs (124)
- Jefferson (117)
- Muskingum (117)
- Tuscarawas (113)
- Adams (112)
- Monroe (112)
- Brown (107)
The spring hunting season limit is two bearded wild turkeys, but hunters may harvest only one bearded turkey per day. A second permit may be purchased at any time throughout the spring season.
Hunters are required to have a hunting license in addition to a spring permit.