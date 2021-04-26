Ohio’s spring wild turkey opening weekend checks nearly 4,000 birds

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio’s opening weekend for spring wild turkey hunting checked 3,875 birds over the two-day period, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife.

It’s the first time the spring season has started on a Saturday, instead of a traditional Monday.

The wild turkey hunting opened only for Ohio’s south zone Saturday. It ends May 23.

The northeast zone officially opens May 1 and closes May 30.

The top 10 counties for wild turkey harvest during the opening weekend of the 2021 south zone include:

Columbiana (149)

Belmont (132)

Guernsey (129)

Meigs (124)

Jefferson (117)

Muskingum (117)

Tuscarawas (113)

Adams (112)

Monroe (112)

Brown (107)

The spring hunting season limit is two bearded wild turkeys, but hunters may harvest only one bearded turkey per day. A second permit may be purchased at any time throughout the spring season.

Hunters are required to have a hunting license in addition to a spring permit.