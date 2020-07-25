Ohio’s Sen. Sherrod Brown wants racism declared a public health crisis

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTRF) – Several Democratic Senators from across the country are addressing racism in our country through health.

Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio is one of three senators who introduced a resolution to declare racism a public health crisis.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed us to the racial inequalities when it comes to access to healthcare and insurance.

Sen. Brown also explained it exists everywhere from Appalachia to big cities.

We know that infant mortality rates and maternal mortality rates are significantly higher. We know that life expectancy is significantly lower. We know the rates of hypertension and diabetes and a number of other illnesses are significantly higher among African Americans. Sen. Sherrod Brown, (D) Ohio

Sen. Brown added this goes beyond healthcare.

There are also racial disparities in housing, jobs, wages and a digital divide in school systems.

We will not make progress until we acknowledge and address all of the ways that centuries of racism and oppression have harmed Black and brown Americans. Sen. Sherrod Brown, (D) Ohio

The resolution was introduced as a joint effort with Sen. Cory Booker (D-New Jersey) and Sen. Kamala Harris (D) California.

