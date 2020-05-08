Ohio’s salons and barbershops can reopen in one week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Changes were outlined Thursday afternoon for reopening Ohio’s nail salons, hair salons, tanning salons, spas, and barbershops.

Businesses can reopen May 15 with some guidelines in place.

Here are the changes you’ll see:

Six feet distance between customers, the only exception being between technician and client

Face coverings for guests at business’ discretion

Face coverings will be required for many employees

Gloves will be required for many employees

Hours for high-risk populations

No product testers, magazines, or other items that can’t be cleaned in between use

More frequent sanitizing

Read the full list of mandatory and suggested changes from the State of Ohio

Because these businesses are already highly regulated and inspected by the state, some of the changes may seem less noticeable than at other establishments.

“What we have to do to do these two things at once. Keep us safe. Get the economy back,” Gov. Mike DeWine said Thursday. “Follow what your peers have come up with as being the best practices so that we can ensure that our employee employees are safe and that we can ensure that customers are safe and that people have confidence that they can, in fact, go out.”

