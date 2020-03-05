Ohio’s Robocall Enforcement Unit received more than 1,000 reports in 1st 24 hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Ohioans have already reported more than 1,000 robocalls since the Attorney General's Office rolled out its Robocall Enforcement Unit on Wednesday.

According to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, within the first 24 hours of the program, the Robocall Enforcement Unit received 1,118 reports.

He is encouraging Ohioans to continue to report robocalls by texting “ROBO” to 888111, calling 1-800-282-0515 or by visiting OhioProtects.org.

Yost also provided the following tips, in a news release Wednesday, to help combat robocalls:

Never interact with a suspected robocaller in any way.

Avoid providing personal or financial information by phone.

Register our phone number with the Do Not Call Registry online at DoNotCall.gov or by phone at 1-888-382-1222.

Research services offered by your phone provider to block unwanted calls.

Install a trusted and reliable app on your cellphone to block or warn of suspicious calls.

The Robocall Enforcement Unit is part of the Consumer Protection Section of state government. It is made up of attorneys and investigators, including some who are already involved in legal action against companies responsible for the onslaught of calls.

It was formed after Ohioans were hit with an estimated 2.2 billion robocalls in 2019.

