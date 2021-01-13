Ohio’s Rep. Gonzalez crosses party lines, votes to impeach President Trump

WASHINGTON (WJW)– Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, a Republican from Ohio’s 16th district, voted to impeach President Donald Trump for his role in last week’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Gonzalez, whose district includes Rocky River, Strongsville, Medina and Wooster, was one of several Republicans in the House of Representatives to break from party lines.

The House secured the votes to charge Trump with incitement of insurrection. He is now the only U.S. president to be impeached twice.

“The President of the United States helped organized and incite a mob that attacked the United States Congress in an attempt to prevent us from completing our solemn duties as prescribed by the Constitution. In doing so, five people have died– including a Capitol Police Officer– and many more have been injured, and our democracy has been shaken,” Gonzalez said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

In this image from video, Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio, speaks on the floor of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, April 23, 2020. (House Television via AP)

“When I consider the full scope of events leading up to January 6th including the President’s lack of response as the United States Capitol was under attack, I am compelled to support impeachment,” he continued.

See my full statement on impeachment below. pic.twitter.com/pBBYRI2RUP — Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (@RepAGonzalez) January 13, 2021

