Ohio’s Own Dave Grohl honored in his hometown ahead of his second Rock Hall induction

WARREN, Ohio (WJW) – Soon-to-be two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Dave Grohl became famous with Nirvana with the Seattle grunge sound, but he got his start in a much smaller town.

Grohl was born in Warren, Ohio.

Locals are familiar with “David Grohl Alley,” a tribute to the star.

FOX 8’s Todd Meany talked to the people who helped create the tribute to the rock legend.

See his story below.

Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday, October 30.

He was inducted with Nirvana in 2014.