DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Wayne National Forest in Ohio could soon have a new name.

Members of the American Indian Tribes and the local community are requesting the USDA Forest Service to change the name of Wayne National Forest, located in Perry County. The forest is expected to be called Buckeye National Forest.

“Our intention is to listen to Tribal Nations and community members, and take the actions needed to better serve them,” said Forest Supervisor Lee Stewart. “The new name embraces the forest’s identity as Ohio’s only national forest and the welcoming, inclusive nature of the people of Ohio.”

According to the Forest Service, the name comes from General Anthony Wayne. He is said to have led a “violent campaign” against the Indigenous community in Ohio.

Ohio National Forest and Koteewa National Forest have are also under consideration for the new name.

Until Tuesday, Sept. 5, the public is able to make a comment and share feedback. If you would like to share your thoughts, click here.