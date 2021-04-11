Ohio’s new alcohol delivery law takes effect Monday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio’s new alcohol delivery law goes into effect on Monday.

Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 674 into law in January.

The new law allows for home delivery of alcohol in its original container on all days, including Sundays and holidays.

It also allows Ohio bars and restaurants to serve alcohol until 4 a.m. According to HB 674, those issued a “J permit” by the Division of Liquor Control would be allowed to extend their hours on Saturdays and Sundays.

You can read HB 674 in its entirety below:

Additionally, liquor control can now issue a “K permit” allowing some establishments to sell alcohol 24-hours a day. However, residents in that community would need to take a vote for that to happen.

HB 674 also lifts current restrictions for liquor sales on Sunday.