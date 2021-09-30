Ohio’s minimum wage increases to $9.30 in 2022

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The minimum wage in Ohio will increase from $8.80 per hour to $9.30 per hour on Jan. 1, 2022.

For tipped employees, hourly wages increase from $4.40 to $4.65, the Ohio Department of Commerce said on Thursday.

A 2006 amendment to the state’s constitution passed in 2006 mandates the minimum wage increases on the first of each year based on the rate of inflation.

Ohio’s minimum wage applies to employees of businesses with annual gross receipts of more than $342,000 a year. For smaller companies and 14 and 15-year-olds, the wage is $7.25 an hour.