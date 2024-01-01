OHIO (WJW) — Starting on Jan. 1, Ohio’s minimum wage is officially $10.45 per hour. That’s an increase of 35 cents from $10.10.

Economic Expert for Ohio’s Policy Matters Michael Shields believes this is a good start in a long road to better wages in the Buckey State.

“This is going to stop low-paid workers from falling down each year as a result of inflation,” Shields said.

Ohio’s minimum wage is going up because of a Constitutional Amendment passed by voters in 2006. It stated that Ohio’s minimum wage should increase on Jan. 1 each year due to inflation.

“It generates more wealth for people who have to spend a majority of their income to meet the basic cost of living,” Shields said.

Ohio is one of several states increasing the minimum wage in 2024.

The most notable increase is in California, where the minimum wage for fast-food workers will increase to $20 per hour.

Shields told Fox 8 that he’d like to see a much higher wage raise in the future. But for now, he feels the state is at least headed in the right direction.

“Working people get more productive every year, they are doing their part, but wages have not been keeping up,” he said.