Ohio’s last bottle lottery of the year features $300 liquor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Division of Liquor Control is having its final bottle lottery of the year.

The online lottery gives residents a chance to purchase high-proof liquor. Entries are accepted now through Dec. 13 at 11:59 p.m.

Available are bottles from the Buffalo Trace Antique and Pappy Van Winkle Collections with prices from $69.99 to $299.99 plus tax.

Eagle Rare 17- 101 proof

Old Rip Van Winkle 10- 107 proof

Pappy Van Winkle 15- 107 proof

Pappy Van Winkle 20- 90.4 proof

Pappy Can Winkle 23- 95.6 proof

Sazerac Rye 18- 90 proof

Thomas H. Handy- 129.5 proof

Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Year- 90.4 proof

William Larue Weller- 125.3 proof

Those who are 21 years or older, and residents of Ohio may enter. While you may enter for any or all of the bottles listed in this lottery, you are only eligible to win the right to purchase one bottle.