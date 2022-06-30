CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio’s last remaining Arthur Treacher’s Fish and Chips is celebrating 50 years!

The Cuyahoga Falls location announced on Facebook that they are planning a “big celebration.”

Owner Ben Vittoria said, “Since we are the last one, we get quite the following.”

And he’s not wrong.

One commenter on Facebook even said, “(I) tried to get a group together from Wisconsin…I may still make the road trip with my dog.”

As of last year, there were reportedly less than 10 Arthur Treacher’s restaurants left across the country. Vittoria said the Cuyahoga Falls restaurant is the last original and free-standing location.

“It’s a nostalgic trip for some people, who came to Arthur Treacher’s with their parents or grandparents and want to relive that feeling again, ” described Vittoria.

The 50th Anniversary celebration will include pictures and memorabilia from the past.

Vittoria said Cuyahoga Falls’ mayor will also reread a proclamation that declared June 30th “Arthur Treacher’s Day” and will recognize the restaurant for its continued business in the city.

The special event will take place Thursday, June 30 3-5:30 p.m. The restaurant will also recognize Friday, July 1 and Saturday, July 2, 2022 as customer appreciation days.

Just last June, the Garfield Heights location closed its doors. The location was also owned by Vittoria who said the decision was not an easy one, but that, like many other restaurants in the area, he had trouble finding enough employees.

Following the restaurant’s closing, Vittoria turned his focus towards keeping the Cuyahoga Falls location running. The restaurant is located at 1822 State Road.