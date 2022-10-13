COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– While being part of one of the most recognizable brands in the world, the new Hilton Columbus Downtown says they’re committed to central Ohio locality.

Members of the media were given a look inside what is now the largest hotel in the state to hear about that commitment and the amenities it offers. The local management team hopes it will enable more people to come experience Columbus.

“It’s located right here in the middle of the Short North District, the Arena District, Downtown district. It’s in the perfect location attached to the convention center,” said General Manager Christian Coffin. “We create this great package to bring city-wide business here to Columbus and tell the Columbus story.”

“The Columbus story” is on display in almost nearly every facet of the tower that changed Columbus’ skyline: from the sweeping city views to the hundreds of pieces of local art and the food sourcing at the hotel’s upscale restaurant FYR.

“For me, it’s key to work with local suppliers,” said Executive Chef Sebastian La Rocca. “First, because we activate the local economy, but as well when you work with local suppliers you develop [relationships] with them to be proud of the products you’re using.

The Hilton team is also hoping the 1,000 rooms, 75,000 square feet of meeting space, and additional bars and restaurants right at the cross-section of the city’s busiest neighborhoods on any given weekend will give the Cap City even more opportunity for big-name events.

“To be more competitive with the cities that we compete with, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, [etc.], we need a tighter hotel package so that people can come and not have to Uber or take shuttle transportation to other area hotels,” Coffin added.

Bookings for hotel rooms are now available and FYR opens to the public Friday night for dinner.