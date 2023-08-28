(WJW) – “Joe the Plumber” became a household name in the 2008 election.

Now, Joe Wurzelbacher has died at the age of 49, according to a GiveSendGo page.

An update was written on Sunday, August 27.

“It’s with great sadness that I post this update: Joe passed away earlier this morning and entered our Lord’s heavenly home. Joe had been too sick/in too much pain to get out of bed lately and his goal was to get Katie and their kids moved to her hometown surrounded by family. They moved a week ago and Joe got a huge smile on his face and told Katie, ‘We did it!’ Katie says: ‘I won’t forget that smile he gave me. It brought him peace knowing we were all together by family. And everyone who helped us move also brought Joe that peace. Truly, Truly Thank You!’”

NBC NEWS — Republican Presidential Campaign — Pictured: Joe Wurzelbacher aka Joe the Plumber during Governor and Vice Presidential nominee Sarah Palin’s rally in Bowling Green, OH on October 28, 2008 — Photo by: Sue Kroll/NBC NewsWire

SEARCHLIGHT, NV – MARCH 27: Samuel Joseph “Joe the Plumber” Wurzelbacher walks through the crowd at the Tea Party Express’ “Showdown in Searchlight,” rally March 27, 2010 in Searchlight, Nevada. The rally, held in the hometown of U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV), serves as the kickoff for a 42-city bus tour that ends in Washington D.C. on April 15, 2010. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

NBC NEWS — Republican Presidential Campaign — Pictured: Joe Wurzelbacher aka Joe the Plumber during Governor and Vice Presidential nominee Sarah Palin’s rally in Bowling Green, OH on October 28, 2008 — Photo by: Sue Kroll/NBC NewsWire

SEARCHLIGHT, NV – MARCH 27: Samuel Joseph “Joe the Plumber” Wurzelbacher walks through the crowd at the Tea Party Express’ “Showdown in Searchlight,” rally March 27, 2010 in Searchlight, Nevada. The rally, held in the hometown of U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV), serves as the kickoff for a 42-city bus tour that ends in Washington D.C. on April 15, 2010. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Joe had been battling Stage 3 Pancreatic cancer, according to the site, which documented his health challenges and updates on the family.

The post included a comment from Joe that he had made in a recent interview about his diagnosis.

“God doesn’t promise us an easy road. He just promises to be there for us when we go on these roads,” the quote reads.

The Toledo native is survived by his wife, Katie, and four children between the ages of 5 and 25.

“Joe the Plumber” went on campaign stops with Sen. John McCain’s running mate, former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin during the 2008 presidential election season.

The fundraiser for his family has raised over $135,000.