Squirrel hunting begins in Ohio on Sept. 1, 2022. Waterfowl hunting begins on Sept. 3, 2022. (Ohio Department of Natural Resources)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio’s hunting season begins on Thursday, Sept. 1.

“Many Ohioans look forward to the start of fall hunting season,” Gov. Mike DeWine is quoted in a news release from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. “Excellent public and private lands can be found across Ohio, creating great places to hunt squirrels, doves, and waterfowl in September. This is also a good time to introduce someone new to hunting and make new memories.”

Starting Sept. 1, you can hunt:

Fox squirrel, gray squirrel and red squirrel

Dove

Rail

Snipe

Gallinule

Squirrels are the state’s favorite small-game species, according to ODNR. In early hunting season, they can be found in forests and woodlands with beech, oak and hickory trees.

Doves are a popular game bird in Ohio, according to ODNR. They’re abundant in early September before they migrate south.

Starting Saturday, Sept. 3, you can also begin hunting waterfowl, including Canada geese and blue-winged teal, green-winged teal and cinnamon teal.

The birds are “some of the earliest migratory waterfowl to arrive in Ohio’s wetlands,” according to ODNR. “They can be hunted in agricultural fields, from the shores of wetlands or ponds or from a boat.”

Waterfowl hunters should use the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s identification guide before seeking them out, according to ODNR.

Here are other ODNR resources to use this hunting season:

Archery season for whitetail deer begins on Sept. 24, and on Sept. 10 in Hardin, Marion and Wyandot counties. Check the 2022-23 hunting and trapping regulations for more details on hunting schedules, permit and tagging requirements and other rules.

Need a permit? You can use ODNR’s HuntFish OH app on iOS and Android to buy hunting and fishing licenses, see wildlife area maps and check deer and wild turkey harvests.

Hunt on private land: Through the Ohio Landowner-Hunter Access Partnership, hunters can gain access to hunt on private land, and private landowners can get incentives for allowing it.

Where to start? Looking to learn more about the lifestyle or find a recipe for wild game? The Wild Ohio Harvest Commmunity offers online learning and hands-on workshops for new and experienced hunters alike.