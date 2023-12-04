View a previous report from when FBI agents searched the former chairman’s home in the video player above.

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — Federal prosecutors on Monday announced an indictment against the former leader of Ohio’s utilities regulator.

Former Public Utilities Commission of Ohio chairman Samuel Randazzo, 74, surrendered himself to the U.S. District Court in Cincinnati Monday morning, according to U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker. He faces 11 counts in the case, including:

One count of conspiring to commit travel act bribery and honest services wire fraud

Two counts of travel act bribery

Two counts of honest services wire fraud

One count of wire fraud

Five counts of making illegal monetary transactions

Randazzo first came under scrutiny, including a search of his home by the FBI, as part of the investigation into the Larry Householder bribery scandal. A company of Randazzo’s was listed in bankruptcy documents from a FirstEnergy subsidiary.

Charging documents accuse Randazzo of using his consulting business to carry out an embezzlement scheme. Parker said the chairman also received $4.3 million from an energy company to provide favorable actions on its behalf in PUCO proceedings. He funneled at least $1 million intended for an association of Ohio industrial energy users to himself.

If convicted, Randazzo could face up to 20 years in prison.