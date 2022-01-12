Ohio’s first Dave’s Hot Chicken opening in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Ohio ( WJW)- Los Angeles-based Dave’s Hot Chicken, which describes itself as a ‘scrappy late-night pop-up turned hot chicken sensation,’ opens its first Cleveland-area location Friday.

According to their website, Dave’s Hot Chicken was created by a group of best friends who started out selling their chicken from a tiny stand in East Hollywood. The eatery quickly generated a lot of buzz and has since expanded across the country.

Dave’s Hot Chicken offers a mix of spices ranging from no spice to the reaper. Their menu also offers various side dishes.

Ohio’s first location will open its doors, 11 a.m. Friday, January 14, at 15012 Detroit Avenue in Lakewood.

A recent Facebook post urges folks to get there fast because lines could be crazy.