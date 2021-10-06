Ohio’s fall turkey hunting season starts this weekend

(WJW) – Ohio’s fall hunting season for wild turkeys kicks off on Saturday, October 9.

During the fall 2020 hunting season, Ohio hunters checked 1,063 birds.

“Fall turkey hunting brings new challenges because the birds exhibit different behaviors than in the spring, but can still be quite vocal,” said Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife wild turkey biologist Mark Wiley.

“The birds are looking for dependable food sources right now, so scout areas near mature timber and agricultural fields to see if turkeys are nearby.”

The season limit is one wild turkey per hunter.

Here are the top 5 counties for 2020:

Ashtabula (52)

Coshocton (37)

Trumbull (36)

Guernsey (28)

Licking (28)



Click here for more details on hunting and trapping regulations.