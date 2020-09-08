Ohio’s elections chief talks about state’s readiness for November election

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio’s Secretary of State Frank LaRose is going to update the state’s preparedness for the November election Tuesday.
Election Day is in 56 days on November 3.
Absentee ballot applications were sent out last week.
All Ohio residents will receive an application to request one.
Local election boards in Northeast Ohio tell FOX 8 they’ve already received thousands of requests.
If you have already requested an absentee ballot, you won’t need to do anything when the application form arrives in your mailbox.
Once you have your absentee ballot, you can either mail it or take it to your county elections board.
Early voting begins October 6.
