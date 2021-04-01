Ohio’s effort to vaccinate every college student begins next week

DAYTON, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the state will launch an effort next week to provide COVID-19 vaccines to any college student who wants one.

The decision is fueled by a few factors. College students are significant carriers of the virus and it is easier to vaccinate a large amount of people while they are on campus.

“We know that most colleges are out around May 1 so there’s a very limited about of time,” DeWine said. “It’s a strategic move to vaccinate them on campus before they scatter.”

DeWine said they believe this will increase the percentage of this age group who gets the shot.

“Big picture, we have focused on the most vulnerable and we continue to do that with the majority of our vaccine,” the governor said. “In the not-too-distant future we’ll be looking at a situation where our goal will switch… We have an obligation and imperative, to vaccinate people as quickly as we can.”

Although young people are less likely to get sick from COVID, the evidence shows that young people are significant carriers – so, this is also a strategic move to vaccinate students before they scatter throughout the state and country when classes end in May. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 1, 2021

Details on how to sign up for those COVID-19 vaccines were not released. The state will mostly use the Johnson and Johnson one-shot.