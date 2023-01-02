CLEVELAND (WJW) – In a major move to stop distracted driving, Governor Mike DeWine is expected to sign Senate Bill 288 on Tuesday.

Among other provisions, the bill will allow police to stop drivers solely for “using, holding, or physically supporting” a cellphone while driving.

“I got my license about a week and a half ago,” said 16-year-old Athanasi Kotsanis, of Bay Village.

It’s a teenage milestone marked by a major legislative move to make distracted driving a primary offense in Ohio.

“I’m at a red light and I see everyone on their phones,” said Kotsanis.

There are a few exceptions.

Drivers would still be allowed to hold a phone to their ear when stopped at a red light, using speakerphone without holding the phone or holding a phone to their ears for calls, but not using text or typing.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, from 2017 to present, there have been almost 74,000 distracted driving crashes.

Troopers said drivers ages 15 to 24 make up almost 40% of those crashes.

DeWine is expected to sign the bill Tuesday morning at the Ohio Statehouse.

Right now, police can only cite drivers for distracted driving after pulling them over for another offense.