Ohio’s detailed guide to reopening bars and restaurants

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – In one week, restaurants and bars can reopen outdoor dining.

On May 21 indoor dining will get a reboot.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the reopening plans with some of the people who consulted with business owners across the state Thursday afternoon.

It will be a very different experience for both workers and customers.

Here are the guidelines:

6 feet or physical barrier between guests

Parties must be 10 or less

Many employees will wear masks with some exceptions

Guest mask use at owner’s discretion

Increase frequency of sanitizing

No self-service stations (buffets, etc.)

No congregate areas

Businesses also have some suggested guidelines.

The biggest changes people will likely notice is simply a change in floorplans for social distancing.

The state offered guidelines for businesses to make work in their own unique spaces, instead of hard and fast rules like capacity limits.

The weather is looking like it will cooperate for outdoor restaurant and bar reopening.

