Ohio’s deer gun season kicks off this weekend for some

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The return of deer gun hunting season in Ohio is nearly here.
Hunters can soon come out for the following weekends:
- Sat., Nov. 21-Sun., Nov. 22. is Youth Weekend. The event is open to anyone younger than 18, but a youth hunting license and a deer permit are still required.
- Mon., Nov. 30-Sun., Dec. 6 is open to all ages.
- Sat., Dec. 19-Sun., Dec. 20. is a bonus weekend.
“Ohio’s gun seasons add another level of excitement for our deer hunters,” Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker said in a statement. “This is a time to celebrate the tradition that has provided so much enjoyment for so many throughout the years. Good luck in the field, wear hunter orange, and have a safe and enjoyable deer season.”
Find information on what kind of guns are allowed, permitting and county-specific bag limits right here.
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources reported that Ohio hunters killed more than 82,000 deer during the gun season last year.
