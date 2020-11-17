Ohio’s deer gun season kicks off this weekend for some

FILE – In this Nov. 17, 2011 file photo, a mature white-tailed deer buck stands alertly in a suburban neighborhood in Moreland Hills, Ohio. An Ohio legislative panel on Wednesday signed off on new deer hunting regulations that cut the number of animals that hunters can kill statewide. The rules also eliminate hunting zone areas and set per-county caps on bag limits. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The return of deer gun hunting season in Ohio is nearly here.

Hunters can soon come out for the following weekends:

Sat., Nov. 21-Sun., Nov. 22. is Youth Weekend. The event is open to anyone younger than 18, but a youth hunting license and a deer permit are still required.

Mon., Nov. 30-Sun., Dec. 6 is open to all ages.

Sat., Dec. 19-Sun., Dec. 20. is a bonus weekend.

“Ohio’s gun seasons add another level of excitement for our deer hunters,” Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker said in a statement. “This is a time to celebrate the tradition that has provided so much enjoyment for so many throughout the years. Good luck in the field, wear hunter orange, and have a safe and enjoyable deer season.”

Find information on what kind of guns are allowed, permitting and county-specific bag limits right here.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources reported that Ohio hunters killed more than 82,000 deer during the gun season last year.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: