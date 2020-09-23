Ohio’s deer archery season starts this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The 2020-2021 archery season begins Saturday, September 26 in Ohio.

Hunters will have their first chance to pursue white-tailed deer.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife says 375,000 hunt deer in the state annually.

“Ohio hunters can expect another fantastic year of deer hunting,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker.

“We have some additional public land hunting opportunities and welcome all hunters. In addition, the new HuntFish OH mobile app provides hunters more flexibility to report their harvest and offers additional resources while people are in the field. We are looking forward to another safe and successful season.”

Ohio’s 2020-2021 deer seasons include:

Archery: Sept. 26, 2020 – Feb. 7, 2021

Youth gun: Nov. 21-22, 2020

Gun: Nov. 30 – Dec. 6, 2020, and Dec. 19-20, 2020

Muzzleloader: Jan. 2-5, 2021

Last season, 48% of the total deer harvest (88,106) resulted from archery hunts according to ODNR.

For the seventh year in a row, more deer were harvested during the archery season than the weeklong gun season.

During the 2019-2020 deer season, 184,468 deer were reported harvested by hunters, including 80,138 bucks.

The 10 counties in Ohio with the highest deer harvest last season were:

Coshocton (6,715)

Tuscarawas (5,781)

Ashtabula (4,949)

Muskingum (4,929)

Licking (4,878)

Knox (4,746)

Guernsey (4,524)

Holmes (4,507)

Carroll (3,843)

Trumbull (3,668)