Ohio’s deer archery hunting season starts next week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio’s deer archery hunting season opens Saturday, September 25.

More than 93,500 deer were harvested last season, the highest total on record according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

ODNR says more deer have been harvested with a bow than during gun season over the last 8 years.

Coshocton County once again led the state with 6,791 deer harvested.

Other counties with a high deer harvest include Tuscarawas with 6,158 and Ashtabula with 5,662.

You can get a hunting license, check game and view wildlife area maps on the state’s HuntFish app.