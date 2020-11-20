Ohio’s curfew now in effect: Here’s what you need to know…

OHIO (WJW) — A statewide curfew is now in effect for Ohio in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Gov. Mike DeWine said the curfew is not intended to stop anyone from going to work or getting medical attention, adding people should use common sense.
These are the basics:
- In effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Dec. 17
- Retail businesses must close at 10 p.m.
- Restaurants can stay open for delivery and takeout
- Pharmacies and grocery stores can remain open
Here are additional specifications:
Some local counties are also taking action by issuing their own stay-at-home advisories. They include Cuyahoga, Medina and Summit.
