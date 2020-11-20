Ohio’s curfew now in effect: Here’s what you need to know…

OHIO (WJW) — A statewide curfew is now in effect for Ohio in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Gov. Mike DeWine said the curfew is not intended to stop anyone from going to work or getting medical attention, adding people should use common sense.

These are the basics:

In effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Dec. 17

Retail businesses must close at 10 p.m.

Restaurants can stay open for delivery and takeout

Pharmacies and grocery stores can remain open

Here are additional specifications:

Ohio's health order encouraging Ohioans to stay home will apply for the next 21-days. With this order, we are discouraging get-togethers and gatherings to minimize the spread of the virus while minimizing the economic impact of a complete shutdown. https://t.co/lMuWnEV7N6 pic.twitter.com/uokvmr3Pyn — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 19, 2020

Some local counties are also taking action by issuing their own stay-at-home advisories. They include Cuyahoga, Medina and Summit.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: