Ohio’s COVID-19 vaccination rate nearing 15% of population, health department reports

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Tuesday afternoon.

There have been 970,583 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 1,709 cases reported today, along with a total of 16,750 deaths. At this time, an unknown amount of deaths were reported.

The health department said on its website that mortality data is now only going to be updated about twice a week.

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus since the pandemic began is now 50,503 people.

New hospitalization numbers are now at 121 inpatients, and 12 in the ICU in the last 24 hours.

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 1,725,712 or about 14.76% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 38,308 people were vaccinated.

Today, the department of health officially signed new health orders that allows for mass gatherings and for sports and entertainment venues (indoor and outdoor) to welcome people.