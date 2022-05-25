CLEVELAND (WJW)– Ohio’s new constitutional carry law goes into effect on June 13.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 215 in March. It allows Ohioans who can legally carry or possess a handgun to conceal it without a license, training requirement or a background check.

Under the new law, drivers no longer have to “promptly” notify law enforcement they have a concealed weapon during a traffic stop. People must disclose they have a weapon if or when an officer asks.

Ohio joins about two dozen other states that already have constitutional or permitless carry laws.