CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland is known for some of the most delicious comfort food, and now a local pizza place is getting national recognition.

Clevelanders crave and enjoy pierogis, Polish Boy Kielbasa sandwiches, and later this month one of the biggest rib-offs in the country comes to the Berea Fairgrounds.

Now, Cleveland’s Crust pizza restaurants got the nod by Reader’s Digest as the best pizza in all of Ohio.

While Northeast Ohio is home to a lot of great pizza places that many people would vote as their favorite, the owner of Crust is thrilled to be chosen by Reader’s Digest.

“We found out when Reader’s Digest tagged us in their story on Twitter,” said Mike Griffin, owner of Crust Pizza. “We were in shock in a good way, happy and very excited.”

Reader’s Digest set out to choose what they considered the best pizza in every state.

Reader’s Digest wrote: “We’ve done the detective work to find the best pizzas, using local knowledge, sales figures, and rave reviews.”

“Located Between two pizza capitals (New York and Chicago), Crust has created its own “Cleveland style” pie by blending the two famous styles. Everything is made from scratch each day, so eat up and don’t leave the crust…it’s the best part!” Reader’s Digest said.

“We’re proud to say we make our pizza dough fresh daily, shave high-grade cheese fresh daily, and we give extra attention to our famous crust.” Griffin said.

Griffin said several unique ingredients are used to make the crust, including their homemade garlic oil.

There are only two Crust pizza shops in Ohio; both are in Cleveland.

One is called Midtown Cleveland Crust in Downtown Cleveland, and there’s a sprawling Crust Pizza restaurant in Tremont with large outdoor patios. Both are dine-in and carry-out.

Griffin said since the Reader’s Digest article came out, business has increased substantially.

“We now have people driving here from 90 minutes away to eat, and we have a loyal staff.” Griffin said.

For Reader’s Digest’s full list of best pizzerias in each state, click here.