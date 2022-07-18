Courtesy: Swensons Drive-In

Courtesy: Swensons Drive-In

Courtesy: Swensons Drive-In

Courtesy: Swensons Drive-In

Courtesy: Swensons Drive-In

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WJW) – A popular Akron-based drive-in opened for the first time in Boardman, and customers were eagerly waiting.

At 11 a.m. on Monday, Swensons opened its newest location to a full parking lot.

The drive-in is known for its signature burgers and milkshakes. The drive-in was recently deemed “Ohio’s Best Burger” by Reader’s Digest and has been touted by Akron-native and NBA Star Lebron James.

The Boardman location is the brand’s 19th location, but the first in the Mahoning Valley.

“From the moment we broke ground, the energy in Boardman has been incredible; it feels like home,” said Swensons’ CEO Jeff Flowers.

Before opening the new location, Swensons hosted three days of community events that helped raise $4,000 for Boardman and Poland Athletics. The drive-in said community engagement is a hallmark of their company.

And although the drive-in is known for its burgers, Swensons says their menu has something for everyone from a fried bologna sandwich to their meatless Salad Boy (veggie burger).

The restaurant’s Boardman location can be found: 1247 Boardman Poland Rd., Poland, OH 44514