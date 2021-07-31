Ohio’s 11th Congressional district primary election days away; candidates rally support

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The top two contenders trying to replace Marcia fudge in congress spent the last weekend before Election Day, urging people to vote.

Nina Turner and Shontel Brown both have some political giants in town to help make their case to voters.

With the special primary election just three days away, former State Senator Nina Turner and Cuyahoga County council member and Democratic party chair Shontel Brown spent Saturday rallying for votes.

Former presidential candidate and Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders joined Nina Turner in front of 900 supporters inside The Agora Theatre in Cleveland.

He was among several local and national political leaders to endorse Turner, including Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson.

“If you want somebody who’s not gonna be just another member of Congress, but somebody who has the guts to speak out on the important issues and fight for working people (applause)…I am here today to urge you to elect Nina Turner as your next member of Congress,” said Senator Sanders.

“Too many of our people have no health care or inadequate health care, too many of us have seen our jobs shipped overseas, too many of us live in communities that are unbanked and underdeveloped and left behind, too many of us live in fear of gun violence or police violence,” said candidate Nina Turner.

House Majority Whip, Congressman James Clyburn, appeared at Mount Zion Fellowship Church in Warrensville Heights keeping a promise he made to support Shontel Brown.

Speaking to us one-on-one, he tells Fox 8 that he believes Brown will support President Biden and help him move his agenda.

“I was here on behalf of Lou Stokes, I was here for Stephanie Tubbs Jones several times, Marcia Fudge, and I’m here for Shontel,” said Rep. Clyburn.

“I’ve never gotten in the race to do anything other than to win, the fact of the matter is, long before we started getting the national attention, I had early support, over 100 elected officials, over 50 prominent clergy members from both Summit and Cuyahoga County, several unions have backed my candidacy,” said candidate Shontel Brown.

Other members of the Congressional Black Caucus came to support Brown, including Columbus area congresswoman Joyce Beatty and Mississippi Congressman Bennie Thompson, who chairs the House select committee investigating the January 6th Capitol insurrection.

“She’s a team player, she’s not someone just to go along to go along, she’s someone who has her own opinions, her own ideas, but stands up for what she believes in and it mirrors what we believe in with the Democratic party,” said Rep. Beatty.

“I need Nina Turner in Washington to make certain that, not only do we pass a strong physical infrastructure bill, but that we pass an even more important human infrastructure bill,” said Sanders.

After the rally, Sanders and Turner marched with supporters to the Board of Elections before voters make a final decision on Tuesday.

There are eleven other candidates running for the seat, including two Republicans.

The 11th district is so heavily Democratic; the winner of the primary is expected to win the general election as well.

The special election is to replace Marcia Fudge, who President Biden named Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.