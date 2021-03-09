Ohioans still struggling to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments as eligibility expands

CLEVELAND (WJW) – As Ohio expands coronavirus vaccine eligibility to more people, some older Ohioans said they’re still struggling to get an appointment as demand continues to exceed supply.

68 year-old Rick Ales of Solon had been desperately trying to schedule a vaccination appointment for a month.

“It’s been extremely frustrating,” Ales said. “Every couple hours I go try to log in and watch the little guy walking and it says 20 minutes to get into the website to tell you no appointments are available.”

Despite hours on the phone and online, Ales said he had little luck until Thursday, when he finally got an appointment.

He’s among the older Ohioans who have had trouble scheduling an appointment, even amid increasing vaccine allocation.

Ohio is now adding more people to the mix. Monday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced anyone age 50 or older will qualify for vaccination starting Thursday, adding a population of about 1.2 million people.

DeWine said he made the change at the request of several county health commissioners.

“We think we’re ready to move up and we’ll continue to move up as more vaccine comes in,” DeWine said.

University Hospitals said it’s still vaccinating people 65 and older, which is expected to continue for the next few weeks.

“As the governor has opened up new age groups, we have not been able to accommodate them right away,” Chief Operating Officer Dr. Robyn Strosaker said.

She said, even though they’re now eligible to pre-register, younger people will have to wait for an appointment. She recommended those eligible register for vaccination in as many places as possible and proceeding with whichever has an available appointment first.

WJW photo

“Just because the vaccine’s open for those 50 and above Thursday, you want to be reasonable about your expectations and realize it probably will take a few weeks anywhere to get a vaccine at that age,” Strosaker said.

A spokesperson for the Cleveland Clinic said it also is working through vaccinations for people already eligible.

“Vaccine supply is still limited and doesn’t meet the demand from all the eligible groups, and patients may not be able to immediately schedule. This is a complex vaccination program that will take several months, and we appreciate everyone’s patience,” Cleveland Clinic spokesperson Andrea Pacetti said in an email.

Discount Drug Mart said it continues to schedule in accordance with state directives.

“With the expansion of eligibility and the growing numbers we expect, our 76 pharmacies will continue to reach out and notify our most senior patients who have registered with us,” a spokesperson for Discount Drug Mart said in a statement.

Giant Eagle said any eligible patient can use the Giant Eagle online COVID-19 vaccine scheduling tool to search for and book available appointments.

“As shipments of vaccine are received by our pharmacy locations, additional appointments are made available online,” spokesperson Jannah Jablonowski said.