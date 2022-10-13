(OHIO) — Less than a month from Election Day, the Ohio United States Senate race between Republican JD Vance and Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan remains a dead heat.

Meanwhile, Ohio voters are making it clear who they want to be Ohio’s next governor, as well as what issues are most important and likely to bring them out to the polls Nov. 8.

“We’ve seen a real tightening of the race in the Senate numbers, the poll is still well within the three-point margin of error,” explained Isabel Holloway, director of survey operations for Emerson College Polling.

The closely watched race to replace outgoing Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman shows Vance and Ryan neck-and-neck in the latest poll by Fox 8, Emerson College, and The Hill.

The poll shows Vance leading by one percentage point…with nearly 46 percent of Ohio voters supporting J.D. Vance and roughly 45 percent plan to cast a vote for Tim Ryan.

“In September’s poll, we had that race at about three or four points, which is still within that margin of error, but there’s certainly been a tightening,” said Holloway.

The poll was conducted Oct. 6 and 7 and that was before the U.S. Senate debate between Vance and Ryan, sponsored by Nexstar Media Group and held at Fox 8 in Cleveland.

The race for Ohio Governor is more lop-sided. Poll results show incumbent Republican Gov. Mike DeWine with a 50 percent to 36 percent lead over his Democratic challenger, former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley.

“While Nan Whaley has increased her support by three percentage points, that double-digit lead that DeWine has hasn’t budged, which indicates that at this point, he’s the front-runner in that race,” Holloway said.

On the issues, the economy is by far most important to Ohioans. Forty-five percent say it’s the most important issue in determining their vote in November. 15-percent say threats to democracy…and abortion access is the top issue for 13 percent of Ohioans polled.

“The issues of abortion and threats to democracy tend to be issues cited more so by Democratic voters that are coming out to support Tim Ryan and coming out to support Nan Whaley, rather than Republican voters who are more geared to the economy as their most important issue,” said Holloway.

Ohio voters’ opinions on the state’s abortion law have changed slightly. When asked whether they support or oppose Ohio’s law that prohibits abortion after six weeks, or when a fetus has a detectable heartbeat, 54 percent now oppose the law, while 46 percent support it.

**Check out the Emerson College Poll results below

Last week, a judge in Hamilton County put an indefinite hold on the law going into effect.

“In our last poll in September, we had voters pretty split on that issue…50 percent were in support of the law and 50 percent were opposed, there seems to be some movement on that issue,” explained Holloway.

When asked whether the overturning of Roe versus Wade makes them more or less likely to vote in the midterms, 53 percent of voters say it makes them much more likely or somewhat more likely to vote, while 43 percent say it makes no difference.

“While the economy has been leading across the board in almost every state that we’ve been surveying, we find that the issue of abortion and the issue specifically of threats to democracy have also been rising as important issues that are motivating voters,” said Holloway.

The poll surveyed registered voters who say they are “very likely” to vote on Nov. 8.