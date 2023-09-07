*Attached video: Fall Foliage at Cleveland Metroparks

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A new invasive species has been discovered in Ohio, and researchers want you to report it if you see one.

A population of the Elm Zigzag Sawfly was discovered infesting elm trees by a researcher at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service Northern Research Station lab in Delaware and in northern Franklin County, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

According to the ODNR, elm zigzag sawflies were first seen in early July. The species was confirmed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service on July 21.

ODNR Division of Forestry photo by Tom Macy.

According to the ODNR, elm zigzag sawflys were confirmed in Franklin County on Aug. 18.

“Elm zigzag sawfly is an invasive insect native to Asia that was first found in Canada in 2020 and in multiple eastern U.S. states in 2021 and 2022,” ODNR Division of Forestry, Forest Health Program Manager Tom Macy said. “This is the first detection of the species in Ohio.”

According to the ODNR, the overall potential impact of this species in Ohio is unknown.

According to the ODNR, an elm zigzag sawfly larva is up to one-half-inch long, caterpillar-like and is a light green color. Adults are about 0.25 inches long and are shiny and black with wings.

If you see a suspected elm zigzag sawfly, report the sighting to the ODNR Division of Forestry by calling 614-265-6694.