Ohioans encouraged to complete 2020 U.S. Census with one month left before deadline

CLEVELAND (WJW) — With about a month left before the deadline to complete the 2020 U.S. Census, the push is now on to make sure everyone in Northeast Ohio is counted.

Power and money for Northeast Ohio are on the line, as the data collected has a major impact on funding for federal programs many people rely on, especially during the pandemic.

With a September 30 deadline approaching, the U.S. Census Bureau reports nearly 82 percent of Ohioans have now responded, but the self-response rate in Cleveland stands at just 48 percent and at 63 percent in Akron.

“We have Census takers going across the country right now knocking on doors of households that have not responded yet,” said U.S. Census Bureau Public Information Office Division Chief Michael Cook.

Census takers are now going door-to-door with government ID, taking down information on phones.

Cook said they are precautions by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing due to the pandemic.

The information is not shared outside the Census Bureau. It decides representation in Congress and who gets hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding.

“All jurisdictions across the country and those specifically in Cleveland use the statistics we put out about their community to appeal for federal funds,” Cook said.

Census data determines funding for infrastructure projects, like roads, and assistance programs that help provide food and access to healthcare for those in need.

“It really touches on every aspect of decision making in a lot of invisible ways that we don’t always think about,” said pediatrician Dr. Sarah Ronis, Director of the University Hospitals Rainbow Center for Child Health and Policy.

She said data from the 2010 Census was critical to opening the UH Rainbow Center for Women and Children on Cleveland’s east side in 2018.

“The decision that our healthcare system made to create that space, to open that building and where to locate, it was entirely based on census data,” Hollis said.

This week, Cleveland City Council passed a resolution urging the federal government to extend the census deadline by a month.

You can respond to the Census online at www.2020census.gov.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: